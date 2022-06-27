Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 14:13

Family of man who died after alleged asbestos exposure settles action against ESB

James Noonan was diagnosed with a terminal malignant mesothelioma in 2018 and later died in June 2019
High Court reporters

The family of a man who it was claimed was allegedly exposed to asbestos during the course of his work with the ESB and later died has settled a High Court action for over €370,000.

James Noonan, who was a publican in Co Tipperary, had worked for a time with the ESB and it was claimed that during the course of that employment he had been exposed to asbestos fibres and later developed cancer and died.

In the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the assessment of damages in the case by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Mr Noonan’s widow, Patricia Noonan of Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, had sued the ESB over the death of her husband on June 7th, 2019.

In an affidavit to the court, Mrs Noonan said her husband was 69 years of age when he died.

She said her husband was a retired employee of ESB and claimed that during the course of his employment with the ESB he was allegedly repeatedly exposed to asbestos fibres which, it was claimed, caused him to suffer a terminal malignant mesothelioma causing his death.

She said at the time of his death that Mr Noonan was a father of three and also had four grandchildren.

It was claimed that Mr Noonan had in August 2018 developed a pain in his left lung and he was referred for further investigation. A terminal malignant mesothelioma diagnosis was made.

Mr Noonan's family claimed his lung cancer was allegedly related to his alleged previous asbestos exposure from his time working for the ESB.

Mr Justice Simons said Mrs Noonan in her proceedings had asserted that her husband had been repeatedly exposed to asbestos fibres during the course of his employment with the ESB.

Mrs Noonan, the judge said, sought to recover damages against the ESB for the loss of her husband and the claim was made on her own behalf and on behalf of her children and grandchildren.

