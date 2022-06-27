Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 12:42

Dog fouling fines should increase to €1,500 as 'radical solution', Green TD says

Patrick Costello is calling for a ten-fold increase in dog fouling fines – increasing the penalty from €150 to €1,500.
Dog fouling fines should increase to €1,500 as 'radical solution', Green TD says

Vivienne Clarke

Dog fouling fines should increase to €1,500 as “a radical solution to a radical problem,” a Green Party TD has said.

Patrick Costello has called for a ten-fold increase in the fine for dog fouling – increasing the penalty from €150 to €1,500.

The Dublin South Central TD said the current enforcement system was not working given that in 2019 Dublin City Council issued just one dog fouling fine.

“Every which way you look there are lots of problems. We can do more than this,” he told Newstalk radio.

Mr Costello defined the problem as a public health and equality issue.

zzz Dog Fouling Warning large
Many local authorities threaten dog owners with on-the-spot fines of €150

“People in wheelchairs have been on to me about the need to disinfect their hands having rolled through dog waste. So, it is a huge problem and we need to do more,” he said.

If people thought there was a low chance of being caught and fined then they would not pick up after their dog, he said. “It’s all about the balance of risks. High fines will discourage people from not picking up.”

He said fines needed to be increased to change the way dog owners think.

“My hope would be that we can find other ways we can increase enforcement and make it more likely you are going to be caught and, in that case, then you can start bringing the fine back down.”

Mr Costello noted that in 2016 in Dublin South Central 78 fines were issued, more than the rest of the country. This showed that more litter wardens were needed, he said.

More in this section

Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11% Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11%
Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’ Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’
Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May Men should not be making decisions about women’s issues, says Imelda May
green partydublin city councilpatrick costellofinesdog foulingdog waste
Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more