What the papers say: Monday's front pages

The G7 summit in Germany, the cost-of-living crisis and hospital infestations are some of the issues on Ireland's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the relaunch of a $600 billion investment fund from the G7 for developing countries’ infrastructure to challenge growing Chinese influence.

The paper also reports that the number of British people being granted Irish citizenship has increased by almost 1,200 per cent since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The cost-of-living crisis is the worst since the 1980s, charity Barnardos tells the Irish Examiner. One charity worker says children are wearing oversized shoes and pyjamas in the daytime as parents cut costs to make ends meet.

The Irish Daily Mail says parents are facing a "summer of dread" over back-to-school costs of up to €1,500 per child.

It's one dreaded cost after another... will the Government step in to help?

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Monday's Irish Daily Mail.

The mass brawl and "eye-gouging" incident that took place during Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final between Armagh and Glaway makes the front page of The Irish Sun.

The Echo speaks to a Cork GP about the difficulty patients have trying to make an appointment.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are plagued by infestations of rats, mice and cockroaches, according to data released to the Belfast Telegraph.

Here's a look at the front page of today's Belfast Telegraph.



Here's a look at the front page of today's Belfast Telegraph. #tellitlikeitis https://t.co/bbRGxQjfhA pic.twitter.com/LgCTdVQG6n — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) June 27, 2022

The wedding of boxing trainer Pete Taylor is covered by the Irish Daily Mail.

Monday's edition includes brilliant GAA pullout

Meanwhile, the summit in Germany, sky-rocketing property prices and a shortage of dentists are among the topics in Britain’s papers.

Boris Johnson’s intervention into the G7 is front page of The Guardian, with the paper writing the British prime minister “used a string of bilateral meetings and TV interviews to present himself as a bulwark against potential backsliding” on Ukraine.

Guardian front page, Monday 27 June 2022: Do not give ground on Ukraine, PM tells leaders pic.twitter.com/1XzVmrAlDC — The Guardian (@guardian) June 26, 2022

But the Daily Telegraph reports US president Joe Biden will block Mr Johnson’s food crisis solution.

The front page of today's The Daily Telegraph:



Biden to block PM’s answer to food crisis#TomorrowsPapersToday



Biden to block PM's answer to food crisis

The Financial Times says the G7 “aims to hurt” Russia’s “war chest” with a price cap on crude exports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 27 June https://t.co/WzJbYzWpII pic.twitter.com/aUL5G6USLB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 26, 2022

The Independent writes nations have been urged not to water down commitments on climate change, while the i says the leaders have sought a united front away from “turmoil at home”.

Monday’s Independent: G7 nations urged to ditch new fossil fuel projects #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/XR4OlIt1Pg — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 26, 2022

Monday’s i: Leaders seek united front away from turmoil at home #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/j9bHDkHnK3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Metro reports the G7 leaders mocked Vladimir Putin by joking about taking their shirts off.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THE FOOL MONTY



🔴 'We have to show them our pecs to let them know we're tougher'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cvLVdyXpdE — Metro (@MetroUK) June 26, 2022

Elsewhere, the shortage of NHS dentists is “casing horrific suffering” according to the Daily Mirror, which writes that some patients have pulled out their own teeth.

The Daily Star reports on continued “airport chaos”, with an incident the paper coins a “fightmare” in which airport workers were allegedly attacked.

A “rocketing” number of homeowners are cashing in on soaring property values before an anticipated crash, according to the Daily Express.

Monday's front page: Rush to cash in on homes before 'crash' #TomorrowsPapersToday



Also on the cover: Soul queen Diana reigns supreme at Glastonbury https://t.co/66VJHOP8xs pic.twitter.com/8ntYU4hvsd — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 26, 2022

The Sun says £3 million was “stuffed into bags and handed” to Britain's Prince Charles by a Qatari Sheikh, in an incident the paper says is being investigated by the UK charity watchdog.

On tomorrow's front page: The €3 million in cash stuffed into bags and handed to Prince Charles by a Qatari Sheikh is to be investigated by the charity Watchdog.

And Britain has become the global capital of fraud, reports the Daily Mail.