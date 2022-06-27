What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 07:16

Monday’s front pages are dominated by reports from the G7.
The G7 summit in Germany, the cost-of-living crisis and hospital infestations are some of the issues on Ireland's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the relaunch of a $600 billion investment fund from the G7 for developing countries’ infrastructure to challenge growing Chinese influence.

The paper also reports that the number of British people being granted Irish citizenship has increased by almost 1,200 per cent since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The cost-of-living crisis is the worst since the 1980s, charity Barnardos tells the Irish Examiner. One charity worker says children are wearing oversized shoes and pyjamas in the daytime as parents cut costs to make ends meet.

The Irish Daily Mail says parents are facing a "summer of dread" over back-to-school costs of up to €1,500 per child.

The mass brawl and "eye-gouging" incident that took place during Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final between Armagh and Glaway makes the front page of The Irish Sun.

The Echo speaks to a Cork GP about the difficulty patients have trying to make an appointment.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are plagued by infestations of rats, mice and cockroaches, according to data released to the Belfast Telegraph.

The wedding of boxing trainer Pete Taylor is covered by the Irish Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the summit in Germany, sky-rocketing property prices and a shortage of dentists are among the topics in Britain’s papers.

Boris Johnson’s intervention into the G7 is front page of The Guardian, with the paper writing the British prime minister “used a string of bilateral meetings and TV interviews to present himself as a bulwark against potential backsliding” on Ukraine.

But the Daily Telegraph reports US president Joe Biden will block Mr Johnson’s food crisis solution.

The Financial Times says the G7 “aims to hurt” Russia’s “war chest” with a price cap on crude exports.

The Independent writes nations have been urged not to water down commitments on climate change, while the i says the leaders have sought a united front away from “turmoil at home”.

Meanwhile, Metro reports the G7 leaders mocked Vladimir Putin by joking about taking their shirts off.

Elsewhere, the shortage of NHS dentists is “casing horrific suffering” according to the Daily Mirror, which writes that some patients have pulled out their own teeth.

The Daily Star reports on continued “airport chaos”, with an incident the paper coins a “fightmare” in which airport workers were allegedly attacked.

A “rocketing” number of homeowners are cashing in on soaring property values before an anticipated crash, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun says £3 million was “stuffed into bags and handed” to Britain's Prince Charles by a Qatari Sheikh, in an incident the paper says is being investigated by the UK charity watchdog.

And Britain has become the global capital of fraud, reports the Daily Mail.

