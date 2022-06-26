Aer Lingus apologises after a number of flight cancellations

James Cox

Aer Lingus has issued an apology to the customers affected after a number of flights were cancelled this weekend.

The airline said that the cancellations were the result of air traffic control strikes, ongoing issues at airports and a Covid spike among staff.

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie, Aer Lingus said: "Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption. This weekend, system pressures from ATC strikes, and ongoing issues at airports and among third party suppliers have regrettably necessitated the cancellation of some flights.

"This pressure on the system has been compounded by a spike in Covid cases among our own teams in the last number of days. Where cancellations have occurred, Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate disrupted passengers on the next available alternative service. Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those customers that have been impacted, and has shared detail regarding customers’ rights the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004 which can be found here: www.aerlingus.com/support/legal/regulation."