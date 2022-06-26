Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 22:00

Aer Lingus apologises after a number of flight cancellations

Aer Lingus has issued an apology to the customers affected after a number of flights were cancelled this weekend. 
Aer Lingus apologises after a number of flight cancellations

James Cox

Aer Lingus has issued an apology to the customers affected after a number of flights were cancelled this weekend.

The airline said that the cancellations were the result of air traffic control strikes, ongoing issues at airports and a Covid spike among staff.

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie, Aer Lingus said: "Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption. This weekend, system pressures from ATC strikes, and ongoing issues at airports and among third party suppliers have regrettably necessitated the cancellation of some flights.

"This pressure on the system has been compounded by a spike in Covid cases among our own teams in the last number of days. Where cancellations have occurred, Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate disrupted passengers on the next available alternative service. Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those customers that have been impacted, and has shared detail regarding customers’ rights the airlines’ obligations under Regulation (EC) 261/2004 which can be found here: www.aerlingus.com/support/legal/regulation."

More in this section

Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’ Online trolling of inaugural Dungarvan Pride Festival slammed as ‘pathetic’
Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister Westmeath man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of his younger sister
Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11% Hastings Hotel Group returns to profit as revenues increase 11%
covidaer lingusflightscancelled flights
Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

Animation firm's receiver seeks to make directors liable for €30m of debts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more