Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 16:20

Dublin Airport passengers face delays at check-in and bag drop areas

Airport operator Daa said staffing challenges faced by airlines were responsible for the delays on this 'very busy' Sunday
Sarah Mooney

Dublin Airport passengers are facing delays at check-in desks and bag drop areas as the airport sees its busiest weekend of the year so far.

With 53,000 travellers departing the airport, operator Daa said staffing challenges faced by airlines were responsible for the delays on this “very busy” Sunday.

“While queues at security screening moved well for the first early wave of departures in both terminals this morning, some airlines have experienced delays at their check-in desks and bag drop areas due to resourcing issues of their own,” said Daa head of communications Kevin Cullinane.

“Staffing challenges facing airlines, ground handling companies, and third-party contractors across check-in, baggage handling, retail and cleaning services are impacting customer experience.”

This is something Daa is "working hard to address in collaboration with our aviation partners," Mr Cullinane added.

“We empathise with those affected and regret that these issues are impacting their passenger experience at Dublin Airport,” he said.

Daa is “liaising very closely” with the airlines affected to ensure they check in their passengers and their baggage as efficiently as possible to minimise delays.

Mr Cullinane reiterated the advice that all passengers arrive at the airport 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours before a long-haul one.

Passengers should allow up to an additional hour if checking in a bag, he added.

