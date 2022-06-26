What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Concealed emails, Pearse Doherty and Leo Varadkar's relationship and Bono's revealing of a half-brother are on Ireland's front pages this Sunday.

The Sunday Independent reports a court filing has revealed that records the former Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney is trying to keep from a criminal investigation include hundreds of email exchanges with FAI executives who worked on his personal business ventures and divorce case.

The Business Post reports tensions are mounting within the coalition over the scale of the carbon emissions cuts that farmers will be required to deliver, while Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty also reveals he has “no working relationship” with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says Gerry Adams is being sued in the UK High Court for his alleged role in masterminding three IRA bombings, while U2 frontman Bono has meanwhile revealed he has a half-brother.

In Britain, the papers on Sunday are led by the prime minister’s hopes for a third term in parliament.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson’s insistence he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections has been labelled “delusional” by senior Conservatives.

The Sunday Telegraph says the PM is set to impose new steel tariffs in a bid to win back Red Wall seats.

The Sunday Express leads with Mr Johnson being urged not to “give an inch” to striking rail staff.

The Sunday Mirror reports the UK High Court has ruled home secretary Priti Patel breached the Equality Act in housing refugees in “shoddy” Kent barracks until 2026.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with a new warning for Wimbledon attendees.