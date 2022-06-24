Man shot and seriously injured in Dublin hotel car park

A man has been shot and seriously injured in a shooting in a hotel car park in Kilmainham, Dublin.

A large number of gardaí are currently at the scene which has been sealed off for technical examination.

The incident occurred in the Hilton hotel car park, which is located across the road from Kilmainham Jail in Dublin 8.

It's understood the victim has previously been targeted in a shooting and survived. The victim has been rushed to hospital, but it's not yet clear how badly injured he is.

At this stage no arrests have been made, but gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

An incident room has been set up at Kilmainham Garda Station.