Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 12:53

Man shot and seriously injured in Dublin hotel car park

Victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, in a serious condition in hospital
Man shot and seriously injured in Dublin hotel car park

A man has been shot and seriously injured in a shooting in a hotel car park in Kilmainham, Dublin.

A large number of gardaí are currently at the scene which has been sealed off for technical examination.

The incident occurred in the Hilton hotel car park, which is located across the road from Kilmainham Jail in Dublin 8.

It's understood the victim has previously been targeted in a shooting and survived. The victim has been rushed to hospital, but it's not yet clear how badly injured he is.

At this stage no arrests have been made, but gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

An incident room has been set up at Kilmainham Garda Station.

More in this section

Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence
Number of Ukraine refugees in Ireland nears 39,000 Number of Ukraine refugees in Ireland nears 39,000
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
dublinshootingkilmainham
Army could be used for Dublin airport security screening if necessary, says Eamon Ryan

Army could be used for Dublin airport security screening if necessary, says Eamon Ryan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more