Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 11:56

Gardaí arrest 12 people in operation targeting ‘wanted fugitives’

The arrests were made for offences including assisting an offender to commit murder, drug trafficking and robbery
Gardaí have arrested 12 people in an operation targeting “wanted fugitives”, with a focus on those believed to pose a risk to local communities.

The operation was conducted by the Extradition Unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation between June 21st and 23rd.

The arrests were made for offences including assisting an offender to commit murder, drug trafficking, robbery and offences relating to organised crime.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said "the purpose of the operation over the last number of days was to locate and arrest fugitives, with a focus on those fugitives who pose a risk to local communities".

All 12 people have now appeared at the Extradition High Court in Dublin and will reappear at a later date.

