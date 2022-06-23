Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 22:10

Two police officers arrested in Belfast anti-corruption probe

The male officers were detained in the greater Belfast area.
Two police officers arrested in Belfast anti-corruption probe

By David Young, PA

Two serving PSNI officers have been arrested by anti-corruption detectives.

The men were detained in the greater Belfast area on Thursday morning.

They are being questioned as part of a probe into alleged misconduct in public office.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Detectives from the Police Service’s Anti-Corruption Unit have this morning, Thursday 23rd June, arrested two male serving police officers within the greater Belfast Area.

“They have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office.

“They are currently assisting officers with their enquiries.”

The development was first reported by Belfast Live on Thursday evening.

More in this section

Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence Drunk-driver in high-speed chase with gardaí through Dublin gets suspended sentence
Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h Irish boxer Patrick Donovan avoids speeding conviction after being caught driving 162km/h
Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution Conor McGregor facing possible ‘further charges’ in dangerous driving prosecution
policenorthern irelandbelfastpsnicorruption
Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend

Murder accused denied he had 'bad intentions' towards ex-partner's new boyfriend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more