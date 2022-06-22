Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 11:02

Labour calls for Dáil debate on An Bord Pleanála allegations

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said: "The lack of clarity and drip feed of allegations regarding An Bord Pleanála is deeply concerning and demands serious government attention"
Labour calls for Dáil debate on An Bord Pleanála allegations

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has called for a debate regarding allegations surrounding An Bord Pleanála.

Allegations of impropriety against An Bord Pleanála’s deputy chairman Paul Hyde have led to a senior counsel’s inquiry being ordered by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, a separate internal board review and a looming examination of the authority’s procedures by the Office of the Planning Regulator.  Mr Hyde has denied any impropriety, and stepped aside temporarily last month “without prejudice” to the investigation by Remy Farrell SC and An Bord Pleanála’s internal review.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms Bacik said the drip feed of information is unacceptable.

She said: "In order to restore public confidence in the planning process, we in Labour are demanding a debate into the operation of An Bord Pleanála before the summer recess. People rightly expect openness and fairness in the planning decisions. Allegations that due process is not being followed are deeply concerning and must be addressed."

It follows calls earlier this month from the Irish Planning Institute, the professional body for planners, for the way board appointments are made to the planning appeals authority to be scrutinised.

More in this section

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Government failing children with special education needs – Ombudsman Government failing children with special education needs – Ombudsman
Doctor was ‘unnerved by inappropriate visit’ to her by Garda inspector, tribunal hears Doctor was ‘unnerved by inappropriate visit’ to her by Garda inspector, tribunal hears
labour partyan bord pleanáladail debateinquiryivana bacik
Tipperary couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Tipperary couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more