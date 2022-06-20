Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 20:19

Bodies of older man and woman found in Tipperary home

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border
Bodies of older man and woman found in Tipperary home

The bodies of an older man and woman have been found in a home in Co Tipperary.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.

Early indications suggest both bodies were undiscovered for a period of time.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery at a domestic residence.

The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, a Garda statement said.

More in this section

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge
Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin Belfast port handles record trade as Brexit pushes traffic away from Dublin
Homeless worker who sexually abused two girls 40 years ago jailed for five years Homeless worker who sexually abused two girls 40 years ago jailed for five years
gardaitipperarywomanmanhomebodiescloneen
Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more