Phoebe Bridgers to kick off Fairview Park gigs despite resident concerns

James Cox

A series of concerts get under away at Fairview Park in Dublin this evening, with Phoebe Bridgers up first.

Nine gigs will take place over the next fortnight, but some concerns have been raised among residents.

There has been some anger among residents on the North Strand side of the park, as they claim they weren't consulted over how close the stage would be to their homes.

Meetings took place with Dublin City Council last week over the issues, which have reportedly yet to be resolved.

However, some residents are still pleased with the gigs.

One told Newstalk: "It's brilliant, absolutely brilliant, I'm dying to hear it on tonight." Another added: "Wonderful... it's a great idea. We live just down the road and can hear it from the front door."

A third added: "It's fine, it's a bit of life after Covid. You only get one chance at life, let's live it."

Also performing over the next 12 days are Olivia Rodrigo, Foals and Stereophonics.

Gates for the gigs open at 7pm this evening, with the shows themselves starting at 8pm.