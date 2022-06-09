Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 08:30

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's front pages
The ongoing uncertainty over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and Ireland's UEFA Nations defeat to Ukraine in Dublin feature on Thursday's front pages.

The UK could delay the bill aimed at scrapping the protocol, The Irish Times reports.

'Football is one language, but Ireland's woes continue', the front page of the Irish Examiner reads.

Eir customers are set to be hit with price hikes, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a plan to increase commuter trains in Cork.

Bleak economic developments and the biggest transport industrial action in a generation are splashed across the UK papers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report the price of filling up an average car has hit £100 in the biggest daily rise in 17 years.

The Guardian says the prime minister’s hopes of a “reset” after his bruising confidence vote have been dealt a “double blow” due to the fuel increase and the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development’s latest forecast.

The think tank’s forecast predicts economic growth in the UK will “grind to a halt next year” and will be the worst in the G20 apart from Russia, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Express has Boris Johnson ready to deliver a speech in which he will unveil plans to cut bills “left, right and centre in his most radical move yet” to ease living pressures on Britons.

The prime minister will also announce a policy allowing lower-paid workers to use their housing benefits to buy homes, according to The Times.

Metro accuses rail union boss Mick Lynch of having “no shame” for his “non-apology” over three days of strikes aimed at stopping job and spending cuts.

The i reports the strike could go for six days – until June 26th – amid fears that fresh food supplies will be disrupted.

“Bleak” intelligence covered by The Independent shows Ukraine forces are outgunned 20-to-one in artillery and 40-to-one in ammunition by Russian invaders in the country’s east.

The Daily Mail reports a coalition of charities and a trade union has applied for an injunction to stop the Home Secretary’s first flight of migrants to Rwanda.

The Sun says model Kelly Brook will marry her long-time partner this summer in Italy.

And the Daily Star reports “anxious” archaeology students have been warned they might encounter old bodies.

