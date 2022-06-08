Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 20:03

Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

The UK Labour leader will meet President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Thursday.
Keir Starmer set to visit Dublin and Belfast amid NI Protocol row

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Keir Starmer will meet with political leaders in Dublin on Thursday, with the ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland expected to dominate discussions.

The UK Labour leader will arrive in Dublin on Wednesday evening for a dinner with the British-Irish Chamber, before meeting President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Thursday.

It will be his first visit to Ireland as the leader of the opposition in the UK parliament.

Mr Starmer, who will visit Belfast as part of the trip, will also meet with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacik will also hold a meeting with Mr Starmer in Dublin.

On Friday, Mr Starmer will be in Belfast to meet political leaders in Stormont, where he is expected to call for compromise and negotiation to end the political deadlock over the return of the powersharing Executive.

More in this section

‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs ‘No delay’ in social and affordable housing despite rise in construction costs
‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland ‘Continued growth’ in number of electric cars licensed in Ireland
Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision between tractor and motorbike Appeal for witnesses to fatal collision between tractor and motorbike
Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister

Working from home can invade into your family life, says Minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more