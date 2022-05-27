What the papers say: Friday's front pages

A controversial €450 million fund to help people buy city centre apartments, controversial special school centre plans, and the Texas school shooting make Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the developers' fund.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the controversial plans for special education centres.

A €216,000 role was created for a civil servant on secondment, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on 14-hour emergency department waiting times for over-75s.

Gambling companies will be banned from hosting VIP tents, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on former Liverpool and Newcastle United star Andy Carroll being pictured in bed with a woman ahead of his upcoming wedding.

The Irish Mirror leads with Graham Dwyer's appeal against his murder conviction.

The Herald leads with a story on monkeypox vaccines.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports that the ongoing Northern Ireland Protocol dispute could impact social welfare payments.

The Irish News leads with a story on the husband of a woman who died by suicide saying she did not receive proper care.

Had my wife received the right care, she would still be alive



Power sharing failure saps energy bill discount welcome



The UK’s papers are led by reaction to the chancellor announcing £21 billion worth of cost-of-living support for Britons.

The Daily Mail, The Guardian and Daily Express report the financial “splurge” could bring up to £1,500 of relief for the country’s most vulnerable.

The i says every home is to get a £400 cut to their energy bills under the support package.

The move was welcomed by Metro and the Daily Mirror, with the latter saying it is “about time”.

Every family to get £400 off energy bills

Poor handed an extra £650

However, the Financial Times reports energy firms have hit out over the scheme’s £5 billion windfall tax on the sector.

The package has also angered environmentalists, according to The Independent, with the Chancellor accused of risking Britain’s world-leading climate reputation over incentives for energy firms to invest in fossil fuel extraction.

The Times says Tories were split on the “tax and spending bonanza”.

The Daily Telegraph carries Mr Sunak’s comments that the package is “more generous than those offered by the Labour Party”.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a “wild night out” for former England footballer Andy Carroll.

And the Daily Star carries claims reportedly made by Kremlin propaganda chiefs that UK food supplies had been so badly hit by Western sanctions Brits will have to start eating each other soon. The paper adds that the “bizarre claim” – which was made on a Russian channel “owned by a Vladimir Putin supporter” – is based off a joke Jeremy Clarkson made earlier this month.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with the war in Ukraine.