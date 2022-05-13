Man to appear in court following joint cybercrime investigation by Gardaí and FBI

A man is set to appear in court later on Friday following a joint cybercrime investigation by Gardaí and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On Thursday, the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) arrested a man, aged in his 40s in connection with an ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court.

A woman, aged 42, was also arrested but has since been released without charge.

Gardaí and the FBI had been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online, including ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.