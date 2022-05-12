Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 21:23

Monthly payment of €400 for those hosting Ukrainian refugees approved

Households who take in Ukrainian refugees will be given a €400 monthly payment under plans approved this evening.
Monthly payment of €400 for those hosting Ukrainian refugees approved

James Cox

Households who take in Ukrainian refugees will be given a €400 monthly payment under plans approved this evening.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Ukraine signed off on a recognition payment with the issue going to a full Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The payment will apply equally to all households - whether it is a large house or an apartment.

Legislation will need to be passed to process the payment which could take a few months, according to one senior source.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24th, 26,000 Ukrainians have fled to Ireland.

Meanwhile, almost 600 Ukrainian refugees have received visas to come to Northern Ireland.

The total number of refugees who have arrived in the North is not currently known, with many arriving at Dublin Airport and crossing the Border.

However, some 598 visas have been issued to applicants sponsored by Northern Ireland residents under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

More in this section

Vincent Browne set to assist inquest as witness to loyalist blast Vincent Browne set to assist inquest as witness to loyalist blast
Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final Brooke Scullion delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final
Man sentenced for storing over €95,000 of drugs to pay off debt Man sentenced for storing over €95,000 of drugs to pay off debt
Michael Lynn says he saw a prisoner beheaded by other inmates in Brazil jail

Michael Lynn says he saw a prisoner beheaded by other inmates in Brazil jail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more