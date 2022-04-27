Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 13:22

Man arrested following serious assault in Co Waterford

The incident occurred in the Summerhill area of Tramore.
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault that took place in Co Waterford on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Summerhill area of Tramore. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am.

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated. His condition is understood to be stable.

Local diversions have been put in place while the scene is being preserved for forensic examination.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Tramore Garda Station.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station (051) 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

