Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 21:57

Cyclist (60s) dies after road incident in Co Wexford

It is understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred
Cyclist (60s) dies after road incident in Co Wexford

A cyclist has died following a road traffic incident in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ballywilliam, New Ross on Sunday.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1pm when a male cyclist, aged in his 60s, was injured on the R731 at Ballywilliam.

It is understood the man was cycling in a group when the incident occurred. He was treated by emergency services at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

Diversions remain in place to allow for a technical examination by garda investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Full ferry services from Larne to Scotland resume Full ferry services from Larne to Scotland resume
Death of man who was reported missing referred to Garda Ombudsman Death of man who was reported missing referred to Garda Ombudsman
Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty in Co Wicklow Swimmer dies after getting into difficulty in Co Wicklow
No cap on Ukrainian refugees entering State, says Taoiseach

No cap on Ukrainian refugees entering State, says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more