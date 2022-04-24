Tributes paid to Irish referee who died suddenly at GAA match in UK

Sarah Slater

Tributes are being paid to an Irish GAA referee who died suddenly while at a match in the UK.

Mattie Maher, who was originally from Tipperary, was refereeing the provincial match in Watford, London when he became unwell.

Mr Maher was tended to by emergency services but died en route to hospital.

The father-of-two was a prominent referee and known to all involved with the GAA in London.

In a tribute, London GAA said: “Mattie, a prominent referee in the county and known to all involved in any way with GAA in London, was a larger than life character.

“He had refereed numerous county finals in recent years, a clear indication of how valued he was and had become a popular figure among players and spectators alike.”

The tribute continued: “Mattie was also an esteemed club delegate at county board meetings, and frequently contributed to varied discussion on important GAA matters... often wrapping things up with a witty, tongue-in-cheek remark.

“But above all the Tipperary native was a family man, who often had his two beloved children alongside him on his way into the grounds for matches.

“It is them and his wife Denise that the board wish to pass on their most heartfelt condolences to at this desperately sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

As a mark of respect to Mr Maher, all London GAA fixtures were called off for the remainder of the weekend.