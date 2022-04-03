The ultimate ‘fixer-upper’: Manor deserted for three decades on offer for €300,000

Sarah Mooney

A country manor house in the sunny southeast county of Waterford could prove the ultimate “fixer-upper” project for an experienced buyer - with €300,000 in pocket and more to spare for extensive renovations.

The derelict Mayfield House and its six-acre estate in Portlaw, once the family home of the Malcolmson’s, has now lain deserted for three decades.

However, Jeffrey Brophy of estate agents Brophy Cusack says the historic home holds “massive potential” for a buyer ready to take on its renovation.

Mayfield House in Portlaw has lain deserted for three decades - but has 'massive potential' for a buyer ready to take on its renovation. Photo: David Murphy, Waterford City

Mayfield House in Portlaw has lain deserted for three decades - but has 'massive potential' for a buyer ready to take on its renovation. Photo: David Murphy, Waterford City

“The current owner bought it with the intention of renovating it but unfortunately, circumstances changed and he's decided to sell it now. It needs a significant amount of work, but massive character, massive potential there to the right client,” he said.

Prospective buyers will need plenty of funds, Mr Brophy said, which would allow them to transform the house and its surrounds including a derelict lodge at the main gates, a coach house at the back of the house and a collapsed orangery.

“It's a very unusual one to value because there's nothing like it,” he said. “Because it's a protected structure, there's a lot of things you can't do with it, and a lot of things you have to do with the reconstruction of it, so it can be quite expensive.

“It would frighten a lot of people off but to someone who had plenty [of] funds, it has massive potential.”

The 10-bedroom manor house failed to sell at auction on Thursday, despite its asking price being slashed to less than half of the €790,000 tag it first carried when it was placed on the market in January 2021.

Mayfield House before it fell into dereliction

The property remains open to buyers after the BidX1 online auction, with Mr Brophy saying it may return to auction at a later date.

Mayfield House was originally built in 1740 and underwent significant improvement by famous Irish architect William Tinsley in the 1830s, giving the “distinguished Italian style that can still be seen today.”

Despite laying vacant for many years, the house retains its solid structure and unique design features, and offers significant development potential subject to planning permission.

With Curraghmore Estate nearby – whose historic house, gardens and tea rooms are open for events and tours today – it is hoped Mayfield House can be saved from dereliction and reclaim its former glory alongside its neighbour.