Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 21:45

Food Safety Authority recalls some Kinder products due to Salmonella outbreak

The products are from the Kinder Surprise Chocolate range
Muireann Duffy

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled some Ferrero Kinder Surprise Chocolate products "due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of Salmonella".

The authority, along with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE, is investigating the ongoing outbreak which is affecting products in Ireland, the UK, and a number of other European countries.

"To date, there have been ten cases in Ireland with the same strain of Salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak," the FSAI said.

"A number of these Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered."

The batches being recalled are Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20gx3, with best before dates between July 11th and October 7th, 2022.

"The FSAI is warning consumers who may have recalled products at home not to eat them."

"We know that these particular Kinder Surprise products are popular with young children," FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said.

"Given that we are approaching Easter, we would urge parents and guardians to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that any are not eaten.

"The most common symptom of Salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps."

