Murder accused barrister refused bail

A High Court judge has delivered a decision on Monday on a bail application from a barrister who has been accused of murder.

Bail was refused with the judge saying the accused was a flight risk with the “means to evade justice”.

Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (53), of Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, Co Dublin, is accused of the murder of Keith Conlon (36) at Hazelgrove Farm, Kiltalown Lane, Tallaght, on February 22nd last.

The fatal shooting is alleged to have happened following an altercation on farmland in Tallaght. Mr Conlon, from Kiltalown Park in Tallaght, was severely injured in the incident and died at Tallaght University Hospital two days later.

At a bail hearing last Tuesday, Detective Garda Mick McGrath from Tallaght Garda Station told Jane McGowan BL for the State, that gardaí were objecting to bail under the “O’Callaghan principles”, where it was argued the accused is a likely flight risk.

There was also an objection to bail under Section 2 of the Bail Act, which allows the refusal of bail if the court is satisfied such a refusal is necessary to prevent the accused committing a serious offence while on bail.

Defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC submitted to the court last Wednesday that his client Mr Phelan – who is a senior counsel and law lecturer – is a person who has a greater understanding of having to meet a court order “rather than 99.9 per cent of the population”.

“He stands for something, he has achieved something over the decades and that must count for something,” emphasised counsel.

Mr Phelan, who gave evidence via video-link, told Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy that he has no intention of leaving the jurisdiction, saying: “I want to clear this matter because my entire name, reputation and career is dependent on it”.