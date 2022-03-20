Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 08:09

Woman in her 30s shot dead in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the Finglas area
By Cate McCurry, PA

A woman aged in her 30s has died in a shooting incident in Dublin on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the Finglas area at approximately 8.40pm.

The woman was seriously injured during the incident. She was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where she later died.

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They can be contacted at Finglas Garda station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

