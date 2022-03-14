People should continue to wear masks, says infectious diseases expert

Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Jack Lambert is calling on the public to continue to wear masks on public transport and in shops.

“This is still a serious virus” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Vaccines had made it “less of a killer”, but some people were still getting very sick and needed to be hospitalised, he explained.

There should be a “clear message” from the Government that people should continue to “do the right thing” he urged.

In recent days there was an increase in the number of Covid cases, the elderly and vulnerable were still ending up in hospital, but they were detained for days not months as previously, added Professor Lambert.

The numbers requiring treatment in intensive care were also reducing.

Covid mitigation measures should still be practised, he said – wearing masks, hand washing, vaccinating children.