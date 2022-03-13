Skellig Accommodation Centre to host Ukrainian refugees from Tuesday

Anne Lucey

The controversial Skellig Star Hotel and apartments in Cahersiveen, also known as the Skellig Accommodation Centre, are to host Ukrainian refugees, local representatives have been informed today.

The hotel, 60km from Killarney, was at the centre of controversy in March 2020 when it suddenly opened as a Direct Provision Centre and more than 100 people seeking asylum were transferred from other Direct Provision Centres in Dublin at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was an outbreak of the virus shortly after their arrival. After several protests when residents and locals joined together it was closed as a Direct Provision Centre in September and the residents transferred out.

Subsequent rumours it was reopening as a centre were denied by the Departrment of Justice, which was then the main accommodation agency for asylum seekers.

Local councillor Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) received confirmation from Education Minister Norma Foley after enquiring about increased activity around the hotel this weekend.

“If lessons are learned,” then the 56-bed hotel and its 30 apartments which have now been completed will be suitable, Cllr Moriarty said.

Overcrowding

However, Covid-19 was still of concern and the community in Cahersiveen would like to be reassured there would be no overcrowding, she stressed. .

The community had no real details yet, except the first people were arriving on Tuesday.

There would be plenty of room in primary and secondary schools in Cahersiveen and the children would be warmly welcomed as schools need extra pupils.

“The one area under strain will be health,” Ms Moriarty said.

GPs

Cahersiveen and the wider area has just three GPs, and they are exhausted after the demands of Covid-19.

“We will need extra resources in health,” the councillor said.

Richie O’Connell, chairman of the Cahersiveen Chamber Alliance, representing businesses in the Iveragh town, said Cahersiveen will welcome anyone who needs help and support. However, because of the history of the premises, local people will be watchful that there are no issues as previously.

“There is great support for Ukraine in this town and people want to help” Mr O’Connell said.

The Killarney Valley Hotel in Fossa outside Killarney, as well as the 3 Lakes Hostel in Killarney town, a sister premises are also to become centres for Ukrainian refugees, closing to guests after St Patrick’s weekend, it has emerged.

A third hotel, elsewhere in the county, is also understood to be finalising a contract, which in the case of the Killarney premises is for six months with option to extend. Three meals a day are being provided.