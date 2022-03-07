Daa gets approval for new paid drop-off and pick-up zone at Dublin airport

Gordon Deegan

Dublin airport operator, daa has secured permission to install a new paid drop-off and pick-up zone for the country’s busiest airport.

It follows Fingal County Council granting planning permission to daa to install the infrastructure and change the internal roadwork at Dublin airport to allow the scheme for new paid drop-off and pick-up zones at T1 and T2 proceed.

The operation of the paid drop-off and pick up zone is based on Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with plates read at entry and exit and the charge is dictated by the time spent by the driver in the drop-off zone.

A spokesman for Dublin Airport said that the new system will not be in place for the upcoming Summer season and construction will take place in the second half of 2022.

The spokesman said: “A free drop-off and pick up option will continue to be available after the new zones have been introduced at a new dedicated area in the Express Red long-term car park.” He added: “There will be special provisions for people with reduced mobility.”

The spokesman said that “as part of our ‘Sustainability’ agenda, the new system aims to reduce car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage passengers to make greater use of public transport”.

“Commercial funds raised by the new system will be ring-fenced for sustainability initiatives at the airport, including a proposed solar farm, the conversion of our car park and staff shuttle bus fleet from diesel to low emission vehicles and the installation of more electric vehicle charging points.”

Metrolink

The grant of permission for major components of the scheme is for five years as the subject development site is required for the construction of Metrolink.

Planning consultants for daa stated that the new scheme will result in more efficient egress and access arrangements at T1 and T2.

Coakley O’Neill Town Planning stated that the proposals will result in a more co-ordinated, controlled and efficient management of passenger drop off and pick up.

The report by the consultants stated that the proposed development will not have an adverse on parking, bus operations, pedestrians or cyclists.

The report stated that the proposed development will contribute towards improved efficiency of land-side operations, especially the movement of traffic.

The grant of permission follows 13 months after Fingal County Council refused planning permission to a previous daa paid drop-off and pick-up proposal.

In the revised scheme, daa addressed the two reasons for refusal for the previous scheme including the associated loss of long term car-parking.