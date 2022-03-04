Assault charge against anti-vaccine campaigner withdrawn by gardaí

Gordon Deegan

Gardaí withdrew a charge that well known anti-vaccine activist, Antonio Mureddu allegedly assaulted a Garda last Summer.

At Ennis District Court, Sgt Louis Moloney told Judge Mary Larkin the case against Mr Mureddu (44) of Headford Arms Hotel, Headford, Co Galway was being withdrawn by the State.

Sgt Moloney didn’t tell the court why the three charges were being withdrawn against Mr Mureddu.

Mr Mureddu was not in attendance in court for the withdrawal of the case against him as his attendance was not required.

In the case, Mr Mureddu was charged that on August 10th last year at Knockanean, Ennis of assaulting Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself for an alleged offence, dangerous driving

The charge is contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act (Public Order Act).

A second charge of dangerous driving was also withdrawn against Mr Mureddu.

Mr Mureddu was charged with dangerous driving on the M18 motorway at Ballymacahill, Ennis on August 10th, 2021.

The third charge that was withdrawn against Mr Mureddu concerned a second dangerous driving charge - and that charge related to dangerous driving at Caheraphuca, Crusheen on the same date.

Mr Mureddu first appeared in court concerning the three now withdrawn charges at Letterkenny District Court last month.

At Galway District Court last November in an unrelated case, Mr Mureddu was convicted and fined a total of €450 for breaching Covid-19 regulations by driving more than five kilometres from his address at a time when temporary travel restrictions were in place last year.

The court heard that Mr Mureddu was seeking €50,000 in compensation from the State unless the charges against him were dropped.