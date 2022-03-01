What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead with stories on civilian deaths following Russian missile strikes.

The Echo leads with a story on a Ukranian businesswoman who has been based in Co Cork for a number of years and her attempts to make it back to Ireland.

The Irish Independent leads with the death of a 9-year-old girl named Polina, one one of 16 Ukrainian children killed by Russian bombs.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the 'barbarity of rattled Putin'.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Mirror also lead with the civilian deaths following Russian bombing Ukranian cities.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a Russian ship facing 'limbo in Belfast'. The Irish News leads with a story on key staff quitting development agency Invest Northern Ireland, with some plotting legal action.

Britain's front pages are also dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

The Times, The Guardian, and The Daily Telegraph lead with the 'barbaric' strikes on Ukraine.

The Independent reports on fears that Russian president Vladimir Putin will turn to 'indiscriminate' attacks.

The Daily Express, Metro and the i lead on the killing of Ukrainian civilians.

The Daily Star reports that the Ukrainian resistance is much stronger than Vladimir Putin had aniticipated.

The Financial Times leads with a story on Russian rockets hitting the city of Kharkiv.