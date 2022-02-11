Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 22:19

Rugby fans get surprise message from Johnny Sexton on Paris flight

Irish rugby fans heading to Paris have been given a surprise on board their Aer Lingus flight.
Rugby fans get surprise message from Johnny Sexton on Paris flight

James Cox

Irish rugby fans heading to Paris have been given a surprise on board their Aer Lingus flight.

They heard a special message from Johnny Sexton to welcome them on board flight EI 2524 to Paris ahead of tomorrow's rugby match.

Ireland will take on France in the Stade de France.

A message was played on the plane from Sexton this afternoon, thanking them for their support.

To celebrate Irish Rugby fan’s first away game in two years, each person on board was gifted a ticket to the Autumn Nations Series in November on behalf of Aer Lingus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dUt60C3Xto

More in this section

'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants 'Postcode lottery' with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants
Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home Court permits removal of 'extremely vulnerable' woman from family home
Construction company director spared jail after sexual assault of airline attendant Construction company director spared jail after sexual assault of airline attendant
FBI agent tells court 'beyond suspicion' that Lisa Smith joined ISIS

FBI agent tells court 'beyond suspicion' that Lisa Smith joined ISIS

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more