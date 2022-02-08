Ikea launches free design service in Dublin city centre

Ikea has launched a new design service in Dublin city centre offering free one-on-one consultations with the furniture giant's interior designers.

Ireland is one of eight countries worldwide to pilot the new service, with the opening of the service at St Stephen's Green shopping centre in Dublin coming shortly after a similar service was opened in Kildare.

At the service, interior designers will help and guide customers in planning their “dream” kitchen, living room, bedroom or wardrobe. Customers can also order products from across the full Ikea range for delivery to their home or a location of their choice.

“As part of our journey towards becoming more accessible, affordable and sustainable, we are excited to open our new design service in St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre today,” said Martyn Allan, Ikea market manager in Ireland.

“We see a huge opportunity to reach many more people, and this investment marks part of a long-term plan to transform our retail business, bringing Ikea closer to customers.”

Ireland is one of eight countries worldwide to pilot the new service. Photo: Andres Poveda

3D design

Appointments to consult with one of Ikea’s interior designers must be made in advance via the online booking system.

The customer will then receive a message to alert them to anything they may need to bring with them to the appointment, such as photographs or measurements.

At the consultation, the customer and the designer will work together to design an interior plan for the customer’s needs and lifestyle. This may take up to two consultations before a plan is finalised, with each consultation being free of charge.

The designers will use 3D design technology to give customers a real feel for what their design will look like, with the 3D images being accessible to the customer for up to five days after the consultation.

Once the interior plans have been agreed, the Swedish furniture retailer also offers an assembly and installation service.