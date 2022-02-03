Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 10:01

Go-Ahead Ireland announce recruitment of 180 additional staff

The new roles will be in all areas of the business, including drivers, engineers, administration, supervisory and business support.
Muireann Duffy

Public transport bus service provider Go-Ahead Ireland have confirmed they are to recruit 180 people for new roles across all areas of the business.

The company currently provides 25 Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area (ODMA) routes and five Dublin commuter routes with a fleet of over 200 buses, with the latest recruitment drive bringing its employment figure to almost 800 people.

The new roles come as part of an ongoing business expansion to meet the implementation requirements of the new BusConnects networks re-design in Dublin, the company said.

Applications are being sought for roles in various areas of the business, including drivers, engineers, administration, supervisory and business support.

Go-Ahead Ireland also confirmed it will provide fully-paid training to new drivers who do not currently have a licence to drive a bus, with more information available on their website.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement, stating: "Public transport is one of the main tools we have to tackle climate change as well as alleviate congestion on our roads."

