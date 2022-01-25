Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 13:35

Lisa Smith was prepared to 'die a martyr', Special Criminal Court told

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.
Lisa Smith was prepared to 'die a martyr', Special Criminal Court told

Eoin Reynolds

Lisa Smith told a woman she met in Syria that she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to "die a martyr", a prosecution barrister has told the Special Criminal Court.

Opening Ms Smith's trial on Tuesday morning, Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions said the State intends to show that Ms Smith "answered the call" to join the Islamic State, an illegal terrorist organisation that had seized control over a large part of Iraq and Syria.

Mr Gillane said that Islamic State needed fighters and others who could give sustenance and vitality to the group in achieving its aims and Ms Smith had "addressed, assessed and answered the call to emigrate to the territory controlled by Isis."

In answering the call, Mr Gillane said she had "self-identified as a member" of Isis. He said the prosecution intends to show that Ms Smith told another woman she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to die a martyr.

Ms Smith (39) from Dundalk, Co Louth has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

The first witness called by the prosecution, Una McCartney, said she was a friend of Ms Smith's for many years when they both lived in Dundalk.

She told Michael O'Higgins SC, for the defence, that Ms Smith was "naive and easily taken in" and was "looking for a sense of belonging" which she may have found through Islam.

She also said Ms Smith's upbringing had been difficult due to her father who the witness described as a violent alcoholic.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne at the three-judge, non-jury court.

More to follow...

More in this section

Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday Nitelink bus services to resume from Friday
Jeff Hendrick receives heartfelt thanks for helping homeless in Dublin Jeff Hendrick receives heartfelt thanks for helping homeless in Dublin
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
'Bank of Mum and Dad' supported as young people struggle to get on the property ladder

'Bank of Mum and Dad' supported as young people struggle to get on the property ladder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more