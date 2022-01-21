Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 14:34

Two-thirds of online consumer reviews unreliable, EU research finds

Analysis found that more than half of the websites scrutinised did not contain information about how fake reviews are prevented
Two-thirds of online consumer reviews unreliable, EU research finds

Consumers dubious about rave reviews online have every right to be sceptical, a new European Commission analysis has found - with nearly two-thirds of scrutinised websites revealing doubts about their veracity.

Together with a number of national consumer authorities, the Commission analysed 223 major websites for misleading consumer reviews. Consumer reviews are a proven way of reaching new and existing customers, research has shown in recent years.

Almost two-thirds of the online shops, marketplaces, booking websites, search engines and comparison service sites analysed triggered doubts about the reliability of the reviews, according to the Commission. "In 144 out of the 223 websites checked, authorities could not confirm that these traders were doing enough to ensure that reviews are authentic, ie that they were posted by consumers that actually used the product or service that they reviewed," the Commission statement said.

Other findings included 118 websites that did not contain information about how fake reviews are prevented.

"In these cases, consumers have no possibility to verify whether reviews were written by consumers that actually used the product or service," the Commission said.

It said that consumer protection authorities concluded at least 55% of the checked websites potentially violate the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, which requires that truthful information is presented to consumers to allow an informed choice.

Authorities also had doubts for another 18%, the Commission said.

The national consumer bodies will now take up the mantle and ask the websites involved to explain themselves. If the websites do not tackle the issue in a manner satisfactory to the consumer bodies, enforcement action could follow, the Commission said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Man jailed for sexually exploiting girls online using fake accounts Man jailed for sexually exploiting girls online using fake accounts
Two men killed in separate road crashes in Galway and Longford Two men killed in separate road crashes in Galway and Longford
Oireachtas committee to examine international surrogacy

Oireachtas committee to examine international surrogacy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more