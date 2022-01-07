Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 13:06

Man’s body found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Lisdoonvarna

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 70s at a domestic residence in the Co Clare town
A man’s body has been found in “unexplained circumstances” in Lisdoonvarna on Friday.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 70s at a domestic residence in the Co Clare town this morning.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

No additional information is available at this time, a Garda statement said, and further updates will follow.

