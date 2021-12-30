Explained: Why Ireland might cut isolation time for Omicron cases

With the Omicron variant leading to rising Covid-19 cases across the world, some Governments are beginning to rethink the isolation period for those infected.

With the US already reducing the isolation period from 10 to five days, the Irish Government is reportedly considering doing the same in the near future.

Here is an explanation of the rationale behind making such a change.

Why has the US changed the isolation period?

This week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic Covid to five days, down from 10, after which they are asked to wear masks for an additional five days.

The agency cited the extremely rapid spread of Omicron, which could force many more workers across industries to remain home in the coming weeks, even if they are not ill or infectious.

Ireland is facing a similar issue with many workplaces seeing a large amount of people out sick with Covid-19, causing staff shortages.

What data supports the decision?

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the decision was based on research showing that up to 90 per cent of Covid transmission occurred within five days of infection.

She said the agency balanced that with evidence that only a small minority of people with Covid have been willing to isolate for a full 10 days so far during the pandemic.

"We really want to make sure that we had guidance in this moment, where we were going to have a lot of disease, that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to," Walensky said in an interview with CNN.

Walensky said in a White House briefing on Wednesday that standard PCR tests cannot be used to determine when a person can leave isolation because they can remain positive for several weeks.

New research suggests Omicron is milder but capable of resulting in far more infections, potentially leading to widespread absenteeism across the whole of society.

What is the Government considering?

As a record 16,428 cases were confirmed in the Republic on Wednesday night, one Minister told The Irish Times that a review of the isolation period will be something “on the agenda of Cabinet very early in the new year.”

“Omicron is highly transmissible. If numbers continue to rise at the rate they are at now, the sheer numbers of people in isolation will have a huge impact on jobs and the economy,” they said.

Public health officials are also considering changes to the testing system, which has been put under strain in recent days.

Close to half of the latest swabs taken detected the virus, as test positivity rates have soared to record levels. Ireland's seven-day test positivity rate now stands at 34.9 per cent.

Despite tripling in recent weeks, testing capacity is still unable to meet demand as many people struggle to secure prompt PCR tests.

Any change to the isolation period for those who are asymptomatic with Omicron variant is likely to occur in the new year.

Have people criticised the change?

Disease experts in the US have said the changes in the isolation period for asymptomatic coronavirus infections lack safeguards and could result in even more infections as the United States faces a record surge driven by the Omicron variant.

A major concern voiced by scientists is that the isolation policy fails to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, who recover from the virus at different rates. It also does not require testing to confirm that a person is no longer infectious before they go back to work or socialize.

"Unvaccinated people take much longer to clear the virus and not be infectious," said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. "Some people clear the virus in a day; others take a week or more."

He said the policy represented "a new low" for the CDC, saying it flies in the face of the Biden administration's pledge to hew closely to scientific evidence to curb the pandemic.

Topol and others said that there was not enough evidence of how Omicron behaves to support the five-day isolation recommendation, the decision to treat vaccinated and unvaccinated cases the same way, and the lack of a testing requirement at the end of that period. – Additional reporting: Reuters