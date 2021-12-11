Walk-in booster vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Tomas Doherty

Queues of up to 2.5 hours formed on Saturday morning for walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics, with the clinic at University College Dublin now at full capacity.

Walk-in clinics are operating across the weekend nationwide, where healthcare workers and those aged 50 and over can receive a booster shot. Anyone who has yet to be vaccinated can also attend designated clinics for their first or second dose.

In an attempt to manage wait times, the HSE is releasing live information on current queue times at various clinics and urging people to carefully plan their trip to a booster clinic.

More than 1.1 million people have received an additional dose so far.

Current queue times:

UPDATE - current queueing times:

📍 Roscommon CVC - 1 hour

📍 Clonmel Park Hotel VC - 2 hr 20 minutes — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021

UPDATE - current queueing times:

📍Letterkenny VC- no queue — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021

UPDATE - current queueing times:

📍Cavan CVC - no queue

📍Shoreline - 60 minutes — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021

UPDATE - current queueing times:

📍 City Hall, Cork - 1 hour 10 mins

📍Citywest - no queue — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021

Clinic locations:

📍Kilmore Hotel, Cavan

Booster for 50-59 year olds: 8.30am to 12pm, 2pm to 4pm

📍Former Outpatients Dept, Ennis

Booster for all HCWs and 60-69 year olds: 3pm to 7pm

Booster for all HCWs and 50-59 year olds: 9am to 2pm

📍Bantry Primary Care Centre

50 to 69 year olds: 1pm to 4.30pm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021

📍UCD

Booster for 50 to 69 year olds and healthcare workers: 9 to 12pm

Dose 1 and dose 2: 9 to 12pm

📍Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Booster for 60 to 69 year olds: 8.15am to 12.30pm, and 1.40pm to 4.15pm

📍Carrick on Shannon Primary Care

Booster for 50 to 59s: 9am to 12pm — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 11, 2021