UK man's extradition halted due to new charges for alleged possession of child abuse imagery

Paul Neilan

A UK man who was allegedly caught in possession of Nazi, terrorism and child abuse materials has had his extradition postponed because of new charges brought against him in Ireland.

London native Mark Nolan (37) appeared at the High Court by video-link from Midlands Prison on Thursday to hear his surrender was being postponed.

Mr Nolan appeared at an extradition sitting of the High Court last week before Ms Justice Caroline Biggs, where he consented to his surrender to answer the alleged offences as well as a further charge of assault causing harm in London in April 2019.

On Thursday, Tony McGillicuddy BL, for the State, told Ms Justice Biggs that since agreeing to his surrender last week Nolan had been charged on Tuesday with similar offences in Ireland.

Mr McGillicuddy told the court Nolan had been charged with five new offences in this jurisdiction, relating to four counts of possessing firearms in suspicious circumstances and a single charge of possessing material contrary to Section 7 of the Offences Against The State Act.

Mr McGillicuddy said Mr Nolan will be served with a Book of Evidence on Monday at the District Court in the Criminal Court of Justice (CCJ) and asked the court to consider a postponement in light of the new charges.

Elva Duffy BL, for the respondent said there was no objection to the application.

'Appropriate'

Ms Justice Biggs said a postponement of Nolan's surrender was "absolutely appropriate" and remanded Nolan in custody until February 21st.

Last week, Detective Garda Eoin Kane of the Garda Extradition Unit gave evidence that he arrested Nolan on foot of the assault warrant in the holding cells in the CCJ building.

Six prison officers - four of whom wearing stab-proof vests - accompanied Nolan into the court for last week's sitting, during which he was not allowed to remove his handcuffs.

At that hearing, Det Gda Kane told Mr McGillicuddy he executed the assault warrant had been endorsed by the High Court on November 29th which was issued by London Crown Court on November 12th.

The detective said that although the man in the warrant had also gone by the aliases of 'Mark Peppard' and 'Mark Wolf', he was satisfied the accused was the man in the courtroom.

When Det Gda Kane showed the new warrant Nolan, the detective said Nolan replied: "I am aware of these".

Mr McGillicuddy said Mr Nolan's first warrant contained accusations of eight terrorism offences which carried a maximum jail sentence of 15 years in the UK.

Counsel said two charges of making child pornography were also on the first warrant and that they carried a maximum jail term of 10 years. Two further charges of possession of child pornography each carried a maximum sentence of three years, Mr McGillicuddy said.

Terrorism

Mr McGillicuddy said the terrorism allegation related to the "possession of eight documents likely to be useful to a person in committing or preparing an act of terrorism" and corresponded to Section 7 of Ireland's Offence Against the State Act.

The four child pornography allegations corresponded with Ireland's Child Trafficking and Pornography Act of 1998, he added.

Mr McGillicuddy said the assault allegation was one of "actual bodily harm" which would amount to a Section 3 assault causing harm in the Irish legal system, which carried a maximum term of five years in the UK.

In his evidence, Nolan told Ms Duffy he was consenting to his surrender on both warrants.

As the UK has left the EU the extradition warrant sent to Ireland from the UK now comes under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

According to the warrant, two searches were carried out at Nolan's home at Britannia Street, in the Borough of Camden, London, on October 10th, 2018 and February 25th, 2020, where a laptop was seized.

The warrant states the laptop was examined and 250,000 indecent images of children were discovered, as well as internet manuals and documents for making improvised weapons and explosives.

The arrest warrant also states Nazi-related materials were found during a search of the address.

The warrant was issued by Westminster Magistrates Court on June 16th, 2021, the same day Nolan was arrested by Gardaí in Dublin.

He had been listed for trial but did not turn up and took a bench warrant on April 21st, 2021