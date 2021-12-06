Aldi to open new Kanturk store with €7 million investment

Aldi has revealed it will be opening a new store in Kanturk, Co Cork, creating 25 new jobs for the local area.

The announcement comes following Cork County Council granting Aldi planning permission.

According to the retailer, the store is expected to open in late 2023 and will see an investment of €7 million in the local area. The development will also create 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Aldi has said the Kanturk store will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and will feature 103 car parking spaces and eight bike parking spaces.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi regional managing director said: “It is great news to get the green light from Cork County Council for our new Kanturk store.

“The local team are really looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our Kanturk store,” he added.

“The store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi.

“Last year, we sourced €68.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co Cork based suppliers.”

The new store is also set to have a two-storey café/restaurant and four free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points.

The announcement comes following the retailer getting permission for a store in Clonakilty, due to open in late 2022, and on Skehard Road, Blackrock, planned to open in 2024.