Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 10:38

Funeral of Irish man killed in road crash in Mexico to take place in Co Mayo

Ambrose Blaine (55) died on Monday morning when he was thrown from his motorbike and sustained head injuries.
The funeral of the Irish man killed in a traffic accident in Mexico is to take place on Wednesday in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Ambrose Blaine (55), a married father of three daughters who came from Killala, died on Monday morning when a vehicle failed to stop at a junction in Ciudad Constitution, a city about two and a half hours north of La Paz, in the Mexican state of Baja California.

He was thrown from his motorbike and sustained head injuries.

Mr Blaine was a pilot working as a consultant to Turkish Airlines. Together with three friends, he had been riding the Pan-American Highway, from southern Argentina to Alaska in stages annually since 2016, this year’s stage starting on November 6th.

Mr Blaine was an experienced biker and a pilot of long standing, having worked previously with Iona Airways, Ryanair and Emirates. He was also known for his charitable work, which included last year helping deliver fire brigades and ambulances to Uganda.

He will be reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home in Ballina on Tuesday afternoon, with the funeral set for 11am on Wednesday in St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina.

Mr Blaine is survived by his wife, Anne, daughters Aoibhin, Niamh and Anna Rose, and his five-year-old grandson, Cillian.

