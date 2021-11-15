Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 11:34

Deliveroo to launch in Kildare, Louth and Meath

It continues the company’s expansion throughout Ireland
Deliveroo has announced it will launch its food delivery service in counties Louth, Kildare and Meath.

It continues the company’s expansion throughout Ireland, as it already provides food delivery in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Wicklow.

Deliveroo said the move follows “steady growth throughout the first three quarters of 2021.” The service, which launched in Ireland in 2015, works with more than 1,000 self-employed riders and 1,800 restaurants.

The new expansion into Drogheda, Dundalk, Naas, Newbridge, and Navan means locals will be able to order from restaurants with deliveries to their doors in as little as 30 minutes, the company said.

Paddy Quinlan, growth manager for Deliveroo Ireland, said: “Deliveroo’s expansion across the east is illustrative of its commitment to the Irish market.

“Since 2015, Deliveroo has become embedded in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway and has continued to grow with new service available in Waterford and Wicklow. And now we’re looking forward to adding Louth, Meath and Kildare to that list.

“In addition to creating valuable opportunities for riders, our sustained growth in Ireland will be a boost to local restaurants which will be able to reach new customers and grow their businesses through food delivery.”

