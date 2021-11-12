Third teen charged with violent disorder over Howth Dart station incident

Tom Tuite

A third youth charged over a violent incident at Howth junction Dart station earlier this year has been released on bail.

CCTV footage previously emerged showing a 17-year-old girl falling between the platform and a stationary train on April 1st. She was helped back onto the platform by her friends and staff.

Investigating gardaí obtained directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and first arrested two boys aged 16 and 17.

They appeared at the Dublin Children's Court on Tuesday and were granted bail with strict conditions.

Both were charged with violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with two others, causing another person to fear their safety.

The 16-year-old has an additional charge for assault causing harm to the girl.

On Friday, Garda Kevin O’Boyle arrested the third boy, aged 17, and charged him with violent disorder at the Dart station.

The teen, accompanied by a family member, was then brought to appear before Judge Paul Kelly at the Children’s Court.

Solicitor Aonghus McCarthy represented the teen who was ordered to obey bail conditions.

Judge Paul Kelly told the boy to have no contact with the girl and her family or his co-defendants. However, unlike the other boys, he was not barred from all Dart stations.

Judge Kelly has warned the no-contact condition includes the use of messages, third parties or social media.

Next month, the boy will face a preliminary hearing with the co-defendants to consider their trial venue.

The DPP directed "trial on indictment" in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

However, because they are juveniles, they can have a "section 75 hearing". The procedure allows them to plead with the Children's Court to retain jurisdiction by considering age, level of maturity, and any other relevant factors.

The prosecuting garda must provide disclosure of evidence to the defence.

Judge Kelly has warned the boys they must be of good behaviour and that they risked having bail revoked if they broke the terms.

The teens, who have been granted legal aid, have not yet indicated how they will plead.