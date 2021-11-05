Trust in honour of equestrian champion Tiggy Hancock (15) to be launched at Cheltenham

Sarah Slater

A trust set up in the memory of equestrian champion, Tiggy Hancock, who died in a tragic accident last Summer, is to be officially launched at Cheltenham racecourse next month.

Tiggy (Allegra) Hancock (15), from Corries House, Corries, Co Carlow, died on June 16th at Greenogue Equestrian Centre, Rathcoole, Co Dublin during an Irish squad team training session.

Despite efforts to save her by emergency services and medics, the teenager was pronounced dead at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin a short time later. Tiggy is survived by her parents Frank and Jane along with her older sisters Eliza (25) and Lucy (21).

The equestrian world and larger horse racing community both in Ireland and abroad were rocked by her death, with thousands of people continuing to wear yellow, the teenager’s favourite colour, as a mark of respect.

Three weeks after her death, Tiggy's sisters created the charity TiggysTrust.com, with Cheltenham being turned yellow for the official launch on December 10th.

The Trust organisers said: “Cheltenham have kindly offered a 'yellow' day for Tiggy, including dancing to her favourite songs. After racing we have been given two marquees, one with a champagne reception and sumptuous lunch and (the other) for everyone who just wants to come and support.”

The foundation has been set up as a way to honour the teenager’s memory by “spreading the kindness and generosity that she exuded to those who need it most”.

The logo encompasses the letter T in yellow and marking the name of the foundation’s name in the shape of a dandelion. The image came from a photograph which was used in her funeral service booklet, showing Tiggy when she was a little girl, holding a dandelion.

Jane Hancock, Tiggy’s mother, thanked her friends on her Facebook page.

“Tiggy would be so honoured. Tiggy’s Trust plans to offer financial assistance to a mental health charity and is in discussions with charities and organisations who offer education and opportunities in various aspects of equestrianism whilst nurturing the same sense of positivity that Tiggy exuded.”

Since Tiggy's passing, UN soldiers, Tokyo Olympic equestrian athletes, European Championship eventers, jockeys at Royal Ascot and scores of pony and eventing clubs locally, nationally and internationally have donned yellow in her memory and to raise funds for the charity.