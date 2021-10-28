Aer Lingus to resume transatlantic flights from Shannon Airport next year

Kenneth Fox

Aer Lingus has announced that it will resume transatlantic flights from Shannon Airport to New York and Boston next year.

They also announced the continuation of its service to Heathrow airport.

Speaking about the news, Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine said: “Today is a great day for the West of Ireland economy. It is great to get these strategic routes back which support thousands of jobs across the tourism and industry sectors.

"Shannon to JFK and Boston are key services so to see Aer Lingus recommence these routes next year is hugely positive.

"These are essential routes not just from an inbound and outbound tourism viewpoint, but they are critical also from a business travel perspective. Over 40 per cent of US FDI companies are located within Shannon Airport’s catchment and these services very much underpin that investment."

Ms Considine also welcomed the airline’s continuation of the vital Heathrow service and said: “We are delighted to have the Heathrow service back here already and its continuation is very important to Shannon Airport and the wider region. This is an essential strategic route that provides vital hub connectivity for our entire region.”

There was also further news that United Airlines will return their nonstop Shannon to New York/Newark service from March 27th next year as well.

The Shannon Group chief executive said: “The restoration of this service is another welcome boost for transatlantic connectivity to our region and the broader west of Ireland.

“United Airlines is a highly valued airline partner of Shannon, and we are delighted to have been able to work with them to restore this vital transatlantic service. Its restoration is a vote of confidence by the airline and another major milestone as we continue to rebuild Shannon Airport’s air services and fulfil our role as an economic driver for tourism, business and social connectivity.”

The US airlines also announced its plans to resume daily nonstop seasonal services between Dublin Airport and the United States for 2022.

Its service between Dublin and Washington D.C. is set to resume February 12th, 2022 and between Dublin and Chicago, March 27th, 2022. These services join United’s existing daily nonstop year-round service from Dublin to New York/Newark.

“We are delighted to resume our nonstop seasonal services from Ireland to the U.S.,” said Martina Coogan, United’s Sales Manager Ireland.

“The return of our seasonal services provides our customers from Ireland with greater travel choice and convenient one-stop connections via our U.S. hub airports to destinations across the Americas.”