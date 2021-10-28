Riot Games to create 120 jobs in Dublin

James Cox

Riot Games will open a new Remote Broadcast (RBC) and Content Production Centre in Dublin, creating 120 jobs in the process.

Riot Games and its Esports Technology Group (ETG) is growing to "enable efficient, game-agnostic production of esports content, through technical innovation, standardized workflows, and shared infrastructure".

The centre in Dublin will be the first of three international hubs created by the gaming company.

Commenting on the announcement, Allyson Gormley, general manager at Riot Games’ first RBC in Dublin said: “As global esports explodes in popularity, Riot Games finds itself in need of new production and operations workflows that better serve our multi-product future with LoL Esports, VALORANT Champions Tour, Wild Rift Esports, and more. As part of our drive to continuously innovate and advance our digital broadcast and production capabilities, Riot Games is excited to expand our global footprint to include this new Remote Production Broadcast Centre (RBC) in Dublin.”

The new Riot Games centre will be located in Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin and will create 120 jobs across broadcast engineering, production, control crew, and event production.

The company is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.