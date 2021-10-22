Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 09:39

Bank of Ireland buys KBC's Irish assets in €5bn deal

The Belgian financial group confirmed it would become the latest lender to leave the shrinking Irish market
Bank of Ireland buys KBC's Irish assets in €5bn deal

By Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin, Reuters

Bank of Ireland has agreed to buy "substantially all" of KBC's Irish performing assets for €5 billion as the Belgian financial group confirmed it would become the latest lender to leave the shrinking Irish market.

The two banks announced they were in talks about the deal in April, just weeks after NatWest began winding down its Ulster Bank business in the Republic. The departures leave the State with just three retail banks.

Bank of Ireland, the country's largest bank by assets with a loan book of €77 billion, said it would acquire €8.8 billion of performing mortgages, €100 million of performing commercial and consumer loans and €4.4 billion of deposits.

A portfolio of around €300 million of non-performing mortgages would also be acquired as part of the transaction, the joint statement from the two banks said.

"Today's agreement with Bank of Ireland Group regarding the sale ... of substantially all of the performing loan assets and deposits of KBC Bank Ireland ... represents an important step in KBC Group's withdrawal from the Irish market," KBC Group chief executive Johan Thijs said in a statement.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Exits by KBC and NatWest look set to further strengthen Bank of Ireland and main rival Allied Irish Banks' grip on the domestic market. AIB bought €4.2 billion of corporate and commercial loans from NatWest and is in talks to add some mortgage loans.

The smaller permanent TSB has also taken advantage, buying 25 of Ulster Bank's 88 branches and €7.6 billion of the former number three lender's gross performing loans.

Bank of Ireland said it was acquiring the performing mortgages for 103.6 per cent of par value and that it expected incremental net interest income of around €160 million in 2023 as a result of the deal.

The exact size of the portfolio and consideration payable could vary between now and completion based on normal business flows, but is not expected to be materially different, the statement said.

More in this section

Carbon emissions down just 3.6% last year despite Covid lockdowns Carbon emissions down just 3.6% last year despite Covid lockdowns
Nightclubs to reopen with 100% capacity as new guidelines agreed Nightclubs to reopen with 100% capacity as new guidelines agreed
Health service facing major pressure over coming weeks, says Reid Health service facing major pressure over coming weeks, says Reid
Consumer sentiment holds steady in October

Consumer sentiment holds steady in October

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more