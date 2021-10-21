Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 13:16

Men accused of Wayne Whelan murder plead guilty to lesser charges

Whelan was shot dead at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, Co Dublin on November 18th, 2019 and the car in which he was sitting was set on fire with his remains inside.
Eoin Reynolds

A man who was accused of murdering gangster Wayne Whelan has pleaded guilty to being the getaway driver for the fatal shooting.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accepted the plea from Christopher Moran (51), who had been on trial for murder at the Central Criminal Court.

His co-accused Anthony Casserly (25) then pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Wayne Whelan. Casserly's plea was also accepted by the DPP.

Whelan was well known to gardaí for his involvement in serious and organised crime for more than two decades and had been shot a number of times in a previous murder attempt two months before his death. Four men have been jailed for their roles in that attempted murder.

Lesser charges

Moran and Casserly, both of Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin, went on trial this week having pleaded not guilty to Whelan's murder at Mount Andrew Rise on 18th November 2019.

Mr Justice David Keane discharged the jury after Shane Costelloe SC for the DPP indicated that pleas to lesser charges would be accepted by the State.

Moran pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997 for impeding the apprehension of an offender. His indictment states that he acted as a getaway driver in the murder of Wayne Whelan.

Casserly pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 that he, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, participated in or contributed to the murder.

Mr Justice Keane will hear evidence relating to the offences, and statements from the family of the deceased at a sentencing hearing on November 11th.

Ronan Munro SC, for Moran, asked the judge to order a prison governor's report, which counsel said would show that Moran is “getting on very well in prison.”

 

