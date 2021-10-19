Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 20:36

Families first learned of babies' organ incineration following RTÉ programme

In a joint statement issued last month, CUMH and the HSE said the 18 affected families were informed that their children’s organs had been incinerated last year. However, families have disputed this.
A number of families have come forward to say the first time they learned of the incineration of their babies organs was from an RTÉ Investigates report.

In September RTÉ Investigates aired a report revealing the story of Cork couple, Leona Bermingham and Glenn Callanan, who spoke of their horror at discovering the brain of their deceased baby son had been incinerated without their knowledge or consent.

Their baby was just one of 18 whose organs were sent along with clinical waste for incineration in Belgium on two occasions last year by Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Speaking to RTÉ, Katie Quilligan, whose baby son James died at 24 weeks at CUMH, said she only learned that his organs had been incinerated in Belgium from social media postings about the RTÉ Investigates report.

She said she received a call on the 27th of September, a day before the report from RTÉ Investigates, from a staff member at CUMH, who told her that a story would soon emerge about 18 babies who had died at the hospital.

