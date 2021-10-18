Ship antigen tests to every household to stop Covid this winter, expert says

Experts have questioned why Ireland remains an “outlier” when it comes to the use of antigen testing for Covid-19.

Professor of Immunovirology at University College Cork, Liam Fanning, said that shipping antigen tests to every household each week throughout the winter could help to stop Covid transmission.

Although antigen tests are widely used in many European countries, their use has been discouraged in Ireland as public health officials said the tests should be used in strictly controlled settings and individuals might receive “inappropriate reassurance” from a negative result.

Prof Fanning on Monday called for the rollout of broader antigen testing in the State, amid concern over rising Covid indicators despite Ireland’s high vaccination rate.

“There’s a paralysis going on there, I don’t understand it. Nobody can understand,” he told Newstalk radio.

“Here we’ve spent 40-odd billion plus as a result of this Covid pandemic. A few tens of millions on providing free antigen tests in every house in this country – ship 10 of them to every family every week for the rest of the winter. It will prevent onward transmission of this infection.”

'Outlier'

Infectious diseases expert Professor Paddy Mallon also questioned why Ireland remains an “outlier” when it comes to antigen testing.

Testing and treatment are two key elements in the fight against a virus, he said. Antigen testing could play a vital role for people to test themselves and take themselves out of circulation.

Even vaccinated people could still contract and transmit the virus so antigen testing could help, the professor told Newstalk Breakfast. Widespread antigen testing would give added protection.

Prof Mallon said that some restrictive measures would be needed to contain the virus and allow a return to “normal” life.

No one measure is going to fix everything

Society was going to have to be innovative, he said. He was supportive of everything that could enable people to live a more normal life.

The solution was not “all or nothing” he said with regard to restrictions. There should be different measures for different situations. “No one measure is going to fix everything.”

There needed to be a broader dialogue about the measures and the need to continue them in daily life to contain the virus, he said.

Prof Mallon said there was a need to expand a system of widespread antigen testing which would give added protection.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet later today to discuss its advice to the Government on the easing of further Covid restrictions.

In addition to Nphet's recommendations, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is also expected to issue advice regarding booster vaccinations ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

—Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.