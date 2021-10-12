Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 13:24

Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney dies aged 83

Musician Paddy Moloney, founder of legendary Irish group The Chieftains, has died aged 83
Musician Paddy Moloney, founder of legendary Irish group The Chieftains, has died aged 83.

In a statement this morning, the Irish Traditional Music Archive confirmed his death, stating that he “made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance” and that “few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music throughout the world”.

Moloney was married to artist Rita O’Reilly, with whom he has three children.

Moloney founded The Chieftains in Dublin in 1963, alongside the original lineup of Seán Potts (tin whistle), Martin Fay (fiddle), David Fallon (bodhrán), and Mick Tubridy (flute).

The membership changed throughout the years but Moloney's leadership continued to bring success for the group.

Dubliner Moloney began learning the tin whistle at six years old, and the uilleann pipes at the age of eight.

